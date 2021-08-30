Flash Flood Watch in effect for Kingman

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Kingman area from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 until 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

While the watch doesn’t start until Tuesday, there is still a 40% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms the evening of Monday, Aug. 30, mainly prior to 10 p.m.

For Tuesday, there is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., then showers and possible thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph, with a high temperature near 90 degrees and a low later than night around 70. Tuesday night will come with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday, Sept. 1 will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 89, along with wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Later that night, which has a forecast low around 68, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before 11 p.m.

The chance for storms and showers will drop to 20% Thursday, Sept. 2, with the Flash Flood Watch expiring at 5 a.m. Thursday’s high temperature will be around 89 degrees, and its low 68.

NWS writes that people should remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

“People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream. Many of these drownings are preventable. Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water,” NWS writes on its website. “A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.”