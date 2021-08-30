Thousands in Dolan Springs, Meadview without UniSource services

KINGMAN – Approximately 2,800 UniSource Energy Services customers in Dolan Springs and Meadview are expected to be without service until late Tuesday, Aug. 31 or early Wednesday, Sept. 1.

UniSource wrote on its website that crews are currently rebuilding a transmission line that received significant damage from a storm on Sunday, Aug. 29.

“The outage started Sunday evening after a powerful thunderstorm felled 22 poles on a 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission line along Pierce Ferry Road near U.S. Highway 93,” UniSource wrote. “Crews have been working around the clock on restoration efforts since then, and UniSource is calling in extra resources to help with repairs.”

As that line is the only one used to deliver power to the Dolan Springs and Meadview areas, UniSource wrote that repairs must be completed before service can be restored.

Ice and water, through UniSources’ coordination with local emergency management officials, will be available at Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Department stations starting the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 30. The department at 16126 Pierce Ferry Road in Dolan Springs will have supplies available starting at 1 p.m. Monday; and the department at 30250 Stillwater Drive in Meadview at 2 p.m. Monday.

UniSource wrote the American Red Cross also plans to establish a cooling center for area residents, with more details to come as information becomes available.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3gLRJ0W.