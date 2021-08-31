Railroad crossing closure in Kingman starts Thursday, Sept. 2

KINGMAN – The BNSF railroad crossing will be closed at Topeka and 4th Street starting at 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, the City of Kingman wrote in a news release. The closure at Topeka will reopen Thursday afternoon, but 4th Street will remain closed until Friday, Sept. 3.

“The City of Kingman urges motorists to pay extra attention while driving in and around work zones and maintenance vehicles, and encourages the importance of maintaining safe and smart driving habits during the construction season, and always, when operating a motor vehicle,” the city wrote.

Up-to-date street closures can be found at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.