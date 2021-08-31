City of Kingman urges preparedness

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman announced September is National Preparedness Month in a press release. The goal of National Preparedness Month is to shine light on the importance of being prepared for a disaster or emergency before it happens. The 2021 theme is: “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”

“This gives us the opportunity to raise awareness of emergency preparedness for families and individuals in our community. During National Preparedness Month and throughout the year, the City of Kingman encourages all community members to take a proactive approach in personal preparedness,” Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said. “All aspects of community, including our families, schools, governmental service providers, faith-based organizations and business leaders have a responsibility to be prepared for disaster.”

“National Preparedness Month is a great opportunity for all individuals to consider emergency risks and take meaningful action to ensure ourselves, our families and our communities are disaster-ready,” Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades said. “The Kingman Fire Department webpage is a great resource for safety tips, and we encourage local groups and businesses to get trained in hands-only CPR.”

“Taking steps to prepare now improves our ability to react, respond and recover whenever and wherever a disaster happens,” Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper said. “Whether it’s monsoon season, slick roads or a power outage, there are steps our neighbors can take to insure our community can safely handle those impacts.”

Every week in September will focus on a different form of preparedness for individuals, families and communities.

Week 1 Sept. 1-4: Make A Plan

Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations due to COVID-19.

Week 2 Sept. 5-11: Build A Kit

Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Federal Emergency Management Agency or the CDC.

Week 3 Sept. 12-18: Low-Cost, No-Cost Preparedness

Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards. Check your insurance coverage to make sure it is up-to-date.

Week 4 Sept. 19-25: Teach Youths About Preparedness

Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.

Preparing your family for an emergency is as simple as a conversation over dinner. Review your family plan and even practice your fire escape and evacuation plans. Often, friends and neighbors will be the first ones in our communities to act after a disaster strikes and before first responders arrive. It’s important to prepare in advance to help yourself and your community. Most emergencies happen without warning. In a real emergency, you may become overwhelmed or confused. Follow these tips:

– Take time to learn lifesaving skills such as CPR and first aid.

– Consider the costs associated with disasters and save for an emergency.

– Know how to take practical safety steps like shutting off water and gas.

– Build an emergency kit and make sure you are ready with enough supplies for at least three days.

– Review and replace the contents of your emergency kit every six months.

– Be sure to check expiration dates on food, water, batteries and medications.

– Text, don’t talk. Texts may have an easier time getting through than phone calls, and you don’t want to tie up phone lines needed by emergency workers.

For more information, these links can help you create your own emergency plan: fema.gov and ready.gov.