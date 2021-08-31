COVID kills 2 more Kingman residents

KINGMAN – Two more Kingman-area residents have succumbed to complications of COVID-19. The deceased were both adult patients in the 60-69 age range, and it raised the toll in the Kingman medical service area to 173 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

The deaths, as well as 170 new cases in Mohave County, were announcedd by the county’s Department of Public Health on Monday, Aug. 30. The report covered the three-day period between noon on Friday, Aug. 27 and noon on Monday.

Countywide, 48 of the new cases were in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 96% of the deaths in the county.

Of the 170 new cases, 64 were recorded in the Kingman service area, including five each ages 50-59 and 60-69.

The county’s cases are trending younger, with 20 reported on Monday in the 11-19 age range, and seven ages 0-10. There were also 11 new local cases in the 20-29 age bracket, plus nine ages 40-49 and seven ages 30-39.

The Bullhead City area logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 67, including 27 over age 50. There were also 36 new cases logged in the Lake Havasu City area, and three in communities in the Arizona Strip.

The local surge, blamed on low vaccination rates and the delta variant, appears to be tapering off. There have been 348 cases and six deaths reported in the five days ending at noon on Monday. That compares to 613 cases and 12 deaths in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 25; 663 cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 18; and 660 cases and 13 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 11.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 41.9% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 55.9% statewide and about 70% nationwide. About one-third of county residents – 75,077 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 218 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 173, Lake Havasu City with 171, Fort Mohave with 69, Golden Valley with 38 and Mohave Valley with 26. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,145 cases for Lake Havasu City, 6,250 for Bullhead City, 6,182 for Kingman, 2,179 for Fort Mohave, 1,353 for Golden Valley, 1,015 for Mohave Valley and 494 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 181 cases in Topock, 84 in Dolan Springs, 60 in Meadview and 53 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 46 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 12% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 25,681 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 28,339 cases in the county. The county counts 739 deaths, while the state reports 844. County health officials report that 22,600 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Aug. 29 there were 73 new cases from 371 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 27%.

The positivity rate in the county was 19% on Monday, Aug. 23; 16% (136/875) on Friday, Aug. 27; and 22% (114/526) on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 246,825 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Aug. 31, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths and 822 new cases from 24,608 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. More than 1,011,923 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,786 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 39 million confirmed cases and 639,271 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 31. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,514,789 deaths from more than 217 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are also available at Uptown Drug. Appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.