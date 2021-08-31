Doves plentiful for 2021 Arizona hunting season

PHOENIX – Arizona’s dove hunters should have no complaints when the 2021 season opens today, Sept. 1.

According to a news release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, all signs indicate there will be birds aplenty, particularly for those hunters who have scouted in the mornings and evenings to locate some good hunting spots.

Once again, the greatest number of doves – and dove hunters – will be concentrated in the state’s agricultural areas, particularly those that produce small-grain crops like wheat, barley, oats and sorghum. That includes locations like Yuma, one of the premier destinations in the U.S., as well as Buckeye, Eloy, Florence, Gila Bend, Toltec and others. All National Park Service parks and monuments are closed to hunting unless specifically opened by commission order, the release noted.



“The great news is that another exceptional early season is expected,” said Johnathan O’Dell, small game biologist for AZGFD. “Nesting began early, allowing birds to potentially raise multiple clutches, and abundant saguaro fruit provided an added treat for doves this summer in Arizona.”

The 15-day “early” season gets underway 30 minutes before legal sunrise on Sept. 1. The daily bag limit is 15 mourning and white-winged doves, of which no more than 10 may be white-winged. The possession limit is 45 mourning and white-winged in the aggregate after opening day, of which no more than 15 may be taken in any one day. Of the 45-dove possession limit, only 30 may be white-winged, of which no more than 10 may be taken in any one day.

According to AZGFD there is no daily bag limit or possession limit on the invasive Eurasian collared-dove. A fully feathered wing must be left attached to each dove for identification purposes until a hunter reaches his or her permanent residence, or the site where the game meat will be consumed.

All hunters ages 18 and older must possess a valid Arizona hunting license, as well as a migratory bird stamp – both of which can be purchased online at www.azgfd.com/license/. A youth combination hunt/fish license (for youth hunters 10-17) costs $5 and includes a migratory bird stamp.