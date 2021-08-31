OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Kingman area

Rain is in the Kingman-area forecast through Thursday with a possibility of flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service. (Miner file photo)

Rain is in the Kingman-area forecast through Thursday with a possibility of flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 31, 2021 6:15 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, August 31, 2021 6:26 PM

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Kingman area which went into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, and will remain in place until 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Kingman area had received 0.19 inches of precipitation in the past 72 hours, according to NWS measurements taken at Kingman Municipal Airport.

Wednesday, Sept. 1 will see a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 89, along with wind gusts to 18 mph. Later that night, which has a forecast low around 68, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before midnight.

The chance for thunderstorms and showers will drop to 20% Thursday, Sept. 2, with the Flash Flood Watch expiring at 5 a.m.

Thursday’s high temperature will be around 88 degrees with an overnight low of 68.

No storms are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3-4, which will have highs of 91 and 93, respectively, and low temperatures in the low 70s. Chances for storms re-enter the forecast for Sunday and Monday, Sept. 5-6.

NWS writes that people should remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” when encountering water on roadways.

“People underestimate the force and power of water,” the agency wrote on its website, noting preventable drowning deaths can occur when cars are swept downstream.

“Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water,” NWS advised.

NWS wrote that 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, 12 inches will carry away most cars and 2 feet can set SUVs and trucks adrift.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State