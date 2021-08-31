Flash Flood Watch in effect for Kingman area

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Kingman area which went into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, and will remain in place until 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.



As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Kingman area had received 0.19 inches of precipitation in the past 72 hours, according to NWS measurements taken at Kingman Municipal Airport.

Wednesday, Sept. 1 will see a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 89, along with wind gusts to 18 mph. Later that night, which has a forecast low around 68, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before midnight.

The chance for thunderstorms and showers will drop to 20% Thursday, Sept. 2, with the Flash Flood Watch expiring at 5 a.m.

Thursday’s high temperature will be around 88 degrees with an overnight low of 68.

No storms are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3-4, which will have highs of 91 and 93, respectively, and low temperatures in the low 70s. Chances for storms re-enter the forecast for Sunday and Monday, Sept. 5-6.

NWS writes that people should remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” when encountering water on roadways.

“People underestimate the force and power of water,” the agency wrote on its website, noting preventable drowning deaths can occur when cars are swept downstream.

“Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water,” NWS advised.

NWS wrote that 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, 12 inches will carry away most cars and 2 feet can set SUVs and trucks adrift.