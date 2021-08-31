Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation hosts 32nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

KINGMAN – The Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation will host its 32nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, 1001 Gates Ave.

KRMC wrote in a news release that the tournament will begin with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start, with an awards ceremony to follow the end of play. Lunch will be provided.

The $100 entry fee for each player includes green fees (with cart), a golf polo, and a goody bag with a towel and other prizes. The tournament will also include drawings, as well as cash prizes for the top four teams and various challenges.

Programs benefiting from the tournament include the Joan and Diana Hospice Home and the KRMC Foundation’s Catch It Early program.

“The Joan and Diana Hospice Home offers compassionate comfort care to people with limited life expectancy and provides support for their loved ones,” the hospital wrote. “The Catch It Early Program provides screening mammograms to Mohave County women regardless of their ability to pay. A missed mammogram can mean the difference between early detection and advanced disease.” The program makes annual screenings available to women over 40 at no cost.

Teams of four can sign up at the golf course, or contact Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.