Kingman schedules ribbon-cutting at Walleck Ranch Park

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Walleck Ranch Park in Kingman, where new playground equipment and a shade structure have been installed. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 31, 2021 6:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has slated a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate park improvements.

The ribbon-cutting is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Walleck Ranch Park in the Walleck Ranch neighborhood at 3851 Willow St.

The city has improved the park by installing a new shade structure as well as playground equipment, the city wrote in a news release.

Members of the public are invited to attend the ceremony.

