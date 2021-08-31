Kingman schedules ribbon-cutting at Walleck Ranch Park
August 31, 2021
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has slated a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate park improvements.
The ribbon-cutting is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Walleck Ranch Park in the Walleck Ranch neighborhood at 3851 Willow St.
The city has improved the park by installing a new shade structure as well as playground equipment, the city wrote in a news release.
Members of the public are invited to attend the ceremony.
