Old Miners’ Day set for Saturday, Oct. 16 in Chloride

CHLORIDE – Chloride’s annual Old Miners’ Day celebration is slated for Saturday, Oct. 16 in the historic mining town off Highway 93 north of Kingman.

The event will include a parade, gunfights, gold panning with the Mohave Prospectors Association and other forms of family fun, according to a news release from the Chloride Special Events Committee.

To join in the “zany parade” call 928-565-9777 or 626-483-4571 for a parade entry form.

Vendors are invited to participate, and spots on Tennessee Avenue are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about vending call the Mineshaft Market at 928-565-4888.