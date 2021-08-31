OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Old Miners’ Day set for Saturday, Oct. 16 in Chloride

The annual Old Miners’ Day celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 in Chloride. (Photo by Joshua Noble, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3uHtu9d)

The annual Old Miners’ Day celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 in Chloride. (Photo by Joshua Noble, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3uHtu9d)

Originally Published: August 31, 2021 6:11 p.m.

CHLORIDE – Chloride’s annual Old Miners’ Day celebration is slated for Saturday, Oct. 16 in the historic mining town off Highway 93 north of Kingman.

The event will include a parade, gunfights, gold panning with the Mohave Prospectors Association and other forms of family fun, according to a news release from the Chloride Special Events Committee.

To join in the “zany parade” call 928-565-9777 or 626-483-4571 for a parade entry form.

Vendors are invited to participate, and spots on Tennessee Avenue are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about vending call the Mineshaft Market at 928-565-4888.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State