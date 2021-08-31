Rants and Raves | Sept. 1, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Kingman Electric Car Museum finds a home – Nice of the city council to steal COVID relief money to buy real estate for a golf cart (electric car) museum when those funds were for the people. Rents, clean up Butler, help small businesses, vaccine promotion, hospital bills for COVID patients. There are lots of needs so thanks lots.

Kingman Parks and Recreation deserves kudos for the care of our parks. So many of our towns and cities are giving up on keeping their parks available and usable to all. It’s really nice to see these parks clean!

Kingman police and Mohave County deputies please enforce the Arizona state laws, statutes and regulations pertaining to excessive noise from vehicle exhaust/muffler systems. These motorists seem to crave attention. Please give them some.

Kingman Police Department commander completes course – Lt. Brian Zach is an example of a number of local professionals who have come through the Kingman school system to achieve extraordinary service to our community. Kingman continues to produce outstanding and productive individuals. Congratulations, Lt. Zach!

Arizona ICU nurse shares highs and lows of 18 months of COVID – Our kids are vaccinated against diseases to enter school. Our military is vaccinated. Even our animals get vaccinated. Stop the nonsense, and get the COVID vaccine. The time to be an American hero is now!

KRMC postpones “non-urgent” surgeries due to COVID – It is time to support each other as neighbors and fellow residents and get the vaccine. No one has died from vaccines, but our friends and neighbors are dying from COVID! And we must mask again to prevent the spread!

Jase Graves humor column: Advice for college freshpersons – I usually use 40 words, but this time, this is all I have to say: The Miner paid a syndicate to print this trash? It’s not even half entertaining or interesting. Shame.