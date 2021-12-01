OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman police seek information on armed robbery suspect

Kingman police are requesting the public’s help in identifying this suspect involved in an armed robbery in Kingman on Friday, Nov. 26. (Photo courtesy of KPD)

Kingman police are requesting the public’s help in identifying this suspect involved in an armed robbery in Kingman on Friday, Nov. 26. (Photo courtesy of KPD)

Originally Published: December 1, 2021 10:27 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is asking the public to help locate a suspect who robbed a store at gunpoint in the 2100 block of Kingman Avenue at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

KPD wrote in a news release that the male suspect was wearing all black and carrying a black bag upon entering the store, pointing a gun and demanding money.

The store employee complied and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the register, which he put into the black bag before leaving the store on foot.

The store was occupied by the employee and one customer at the time of the incident, but no one was injured.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slim build. Mohave Silent Witness is offering a $750 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact KPD at 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State