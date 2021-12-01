Kingman's Toys for Tots in full swing

KINGMAN – The Kingman Marine Corps League and the Colorado River Chapter of the First Marine Division Association have again partnered with numerous community organizations for the annual Toys for Tots program.

The Kingman Marine Corps League wrote in a news release that in 2020, more than 2,500 local children received toys through the program. This year, there are more than 100 collection boxes at businesses throughout northern Mohave County. Businesses interested in hosting a box can contact 718-TOYS for more information.

Donated toys must be new and unwrapped, and items for boys and girls ages 14 and 15 are needed. To request a toy for a child, go to https://toysfortots.org/, with the local effort listed under Mohave North. Requests for toys must be made online and are only applicable for children up to age 15.

The Kingman area will see toy distribution Dec. 17-19. Registered families will be notified of the location.