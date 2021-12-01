OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman's Toys for Tots in full swing

The Marine Corps Toys for Tots program has placed more than 100 toy collection boxes in locations in northern Mohave County so residents can donate gifts for needy area children. (Miner file photo)

The Marine Corps Toys for Tots program has placed more than 100 toy collection boxes in locations in northern Mohave County so residents can donate gifts for needy area children. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 1, 2021 10:35 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Marine Corps League and the Colorado River Chapter of the First Marine Division Association have again partnered with numerous community organizations for the annual Toys for Tots program.

The Kingman Marine Corps League wrote in a news release that in 2020, more than 2,500 local children received toys through the program. This year, there are more than 100 collection boxes at businesses throughout northern Mohave County. Businesses interested in hosting a box can contact 718-TOYS for more information.

Donated toys must be new and unwrapped, and items for boys and girls ages 14 and 15 are needed. To request a toy for a child, go to https://toysfortots.org/, with the local effort listed under Mohave North. Requests for toys must be made online and are only applicable for children up to age 15.

The Kingman area will see toy distribution Dec. 17-19. Registered families will be notified of the location.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State