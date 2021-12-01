Mohave Museum of History and Arts presents 40th annual Christmas Gathering

KINGMAN – After being unable to hold the annual Christmas Gathering in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event is back this year “with a very special program.”

“This year we will be featuring our very own local Hull Sisters, Barbara Pike and Melissa Brown, and a small group that will be performing a variety of Christmas music with various instruments, and some very funny and interesting stories and poems” organizers wrote in a news release. “This is a program you won’t want to miss. We will kick off the holiday season with a good old-fashioned sing along with audience participation.”

The free gathering is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the museum, 400 W. Beale St. There will also be a drawing for an antique quilt, for which tickets are available at the museum’s gift shop. Refreshments will be served after the program.

“Please mark this date and join us for a fun-filled musical program for the whole family to enjoy,” organizers wrote. “We would also like to thank each and every one of you for your loyalty and support all through this pandemic.”



The gift shop is also holding its annual Christmas sale. The sale features a 10% discount on all merchandise storewide, with museum members receiving an additional 10% discount, except on consignment items. The sale runs through Dec. 31.

“Come to the museum and check out the surprisingly eclectic array of gifts for little ones, teenagers and adults,” the museum continued. “You’ll find clothing, boos, jewelry, craft items, food items and more.”