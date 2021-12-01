OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

More than 100 pounds of cocaine discovered along Interstate 40

This box of cocaine was discovered in a commercial vehicle traveling on Interstate 40 in Mohave County. The driver of the truck was arrested. (Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team photo)

This box of cocaine was discovered in a commercial vehicle traveling on Interstate 40 in Mohave County. The driver of the truck was arrested. (Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team photo)

Originally Published: December 1, 2021 11:07 a.m.

KINGMAN – More than 112 pounds of cocaine were located by local law enforcement near milepost 1 on Interstate 40 on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team wrote in a news release that it was asked to assist officers with the Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement Division, who were involved in the inspection of a commercial vehicle traveling east on I-40. That inspection resulted from an ADOT K-9 alerting to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle’s trailer.

During the inspection, investigators reportedly located boxes that contained several bundles of a substance that tested positive for cocaine. The bundles, which weighed approximately 112 pounds or 51 kilograms combined, according to law enforcement, have an estimated street value of $1.5 million.

The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Gurvinder Singh of India, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.

The investigation continues.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State