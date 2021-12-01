More than 100 pounds of cocaine discovered along Interstate 40

KINGMAN – More than 112 pounds of cocaine were located by local law enforcement near milepost 1 on Interstate 40 on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team wrote in a news release that it was asked to assist officers with the Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement Division, who were involved in the inspection of a commercial vehicle traveling east on I-40. That inspection resulted from an ADOT K-9 alerting to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle’s trailer.

During the inspection, investigators reportedly located boxes that contained several bundles of a substance that tested positive for cocaine. The bundles, which weighed approximately 112 pounds or 51 kilograms combined, according to law enforcement, have an estimated street value of $1.5 million.

The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Gurvinder Singh of India, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.

The investigation continues.