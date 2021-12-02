OFFERS
Beale Street Theater project one step closer to completion

The sign over the Beale Street Theater in Kingman is being renovated. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 2, 2021 5:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – The sign hanging above Beale Street Theater is undergoing renovations courtesy of a donation from Toby Orr, bringing the theater’s project that began in 2016 one step closer to completion.

The theater wrote in a news release that the work is being completed by Legacy Signs and Iron thanks to a $20,000 donation from Toby Orr. The sign’s renovation will utilize the entirety of the donation.

“We’re very excited and can’t wait to get it lit up and turned on,” said Kristina Michelson, executive director of Kingman Center for the Arts. “It’s exciting to see some progress happening, for sure.”

So far, the theater has raised $395,438 for the renovation project, with $173,111 spent so far. The project is currently out for bids through T.R. Orr Construction. Once bids are received, the renovation project will be broken into several phases.

“So we’ll have some numbers and things like that pretty soon, with plans to start actual work in January after Christmas,” Michelson said.

But the completion date for the theater’s renovation depends on funding.

“We are seeking financial donations as well as looking for in-kind donations of products and labor, and applying for grant funding,” the theater wrote in the release. “In consultation with Toby Orr, we believe it will be finished within the next five years, but hopefully sooner.”

Those interested in contributing to the effort can purchase a ticket to be entered in a drawing to win a Sweet Dreams Christmas Tree. Tickets cost $5 with the event running until 9 p.m. Dec. 4. Tickets can be purchased at the theater’s Facebook page, Bealestreettheater.com or at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.

Those funds will go toward a $100,000 matching grant challenge from Angle Homes. As of Nov. 11, more than $65,000 had been raised.

“The finished theater will be a community performing arts venue for the City of Kingman,” the theater continued. “It will be a multi-use venue. We will produce a season of live community theater shows and host other community-led productions, present a variety of professional entertainers including musicians, professional theater groups, film festivals and classic cinema; and be available for rent to private users for meetings and private events.”

