Diet Center: Here are two areas to work on and they aren’t a diet

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Here a couple of things for you to work on:

– Journaling

– Exercise

You might be thinking, “I don’t have time for that,” but it’s worth the effort.

Keeping a food journal is an important behavior to maintain during the holidays. It’ll help keep you honest with yourself. For example, you may say to yourself that I only had one cookie, so a piece of chocolate won’t hurt me. However, your journal reflects that you already had a piece of pie earlier. This may help encourage you to pass on the candy bowl.

Maintaining your journal will also help identify weak areas that you can improve to prevent you from slipping in the future. Maybe you’ll find that you tend to sneak extra calories in while you are fixing holiday treats. You may want to consider purchasing treats or passing the tradition on to someone else. Maybe you’ll find that you snacked on extra items whenever you felt stress from entertaining family and friends. You may want to try taking a walk or take time to sit and relax to soothing music.

You may fall off track during the holidays, however, you don’t have to lose track of what you are eating. Try to maintain your food journals even during hectic holidays. It can help keep you aware of your eating habits, so that it will be easier for you to get back on track.

Hectic holidays should not be an excuse to be inactive. In fact, holidays provide many opportunities to keep your body moving. Holiday sales and shopping can keep you walking for hours. Don’t bother wasting time looking for a good parking space. You’ll probably have better luck finding a spot far from the entrance. Just think of it as more time to spend burning calories. Taking the stairs or walking up the escalator in the mall will burn more calories than taking the elevator will.

If you’re entertaining guests, you’ll probably have plenty of cleaning and other household chores to keep up with. Try not to think of this as extra work. You can think of it as extra opportunities to burn calories. If you’re stressed, try to find time to exercise. Exercise has been found to help relieve stress.

Busy holiday schedules do not have to mean no time for exercise. Being busy during the holidays can help keep your body moving and burning calories. It’s one simple strategy to help keep holiday pounds off!

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you’re already applying these tips in your life and you feel as though you’re still struggling with weight loss, call me today at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.