Kingman bears brunt of pandemic in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Kingman continues to bear the brunt of the pandemic in Mohave County.

Nearly half of the 174 new cases, and two of the three deaths, reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Dec. 1 were recorded in the Kingman medical service area. The report covered the two-day period between noon on Monday, Nov. 29 and noon on Wednesday.

The newly deceased from the Kingman area included one patient each in the 50-59 and 70-79 age brackets. A resident of the Lake Havasu City area age 70-79 also perished.

There were 88 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Kingman area, the most among the county’s four medical service areas, and more than half of those new local cases involved patients in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 21 new Kingman cases ages 50-59, 12 ages 60-69, seven ages 70-79, five ages 80-89 and one age 90-plus.

Another seven Kingman cases involved children and teens, including four cases ages 11-19 and three ages 0-10. There were also 13 cases each ages 20-29 and 30-39, and nine ages 40-49.

Elsewhere in the county, 45 new cases were reported in the Bullhead City service area, 34 in the Lake Havasu City area, four in undetermined locations in the county, and three in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Kingman now leads the county’s four medical service areas with 9,057 cases, and is second in the number of deaths with 236.

The number of new deaths fell dramatically over the past week, but community spread of the coronavirus in the county remains high, with 416 new cases and four deaths reported in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

That compares to 443 new cases and 21 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 24; and 509 new cases and 12 deaths reported in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 17. There were 549 new cases and eight deaths reported by county health officials in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Mohave County remains a high-transmission area, with the county’s low vaccination rate cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 42.3% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 62.5% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 74,981 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 249 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 236, Lake Havasu City with 198, Golden Valley with 48, Fort Mohave with 85 and Mohave Valley with 32. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 9,057 cases in Kingman, 8,466 cases in Lake Havasu City, 7,712 in Bullhead City, 2,672 in Fort Mohave, 1,753 in Golden Valley, 1,213 in Mohave Valley and 574 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 224 cases in Topock, 173 in Dolan Springs, 93 in Meadview and 79 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.6 years, while the average patient is 45.3 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 15.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 32,817 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 36,291 cases in the county. The county counts 913 deaths, while the state reports 1,047.

“The county only reports confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, while the state which reports probables as well. Therefore, the county’s numbers and those from the state are not the same,” the county wrote in the news release.

According to county health officials, 27,994 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Dec. 1 revealed 138 new cases from 1,137 tests for a positivity rate of 12%.

The positivity rate was less than 1% (4/908) on Thursday, Nov. 25; 39% (122/325) on Monday, Nov. 29; and 22% (128/590) on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 310,767 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.4% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Dec. 2 AZDHS was reporting 33 additional deaths and 4,012 new cases from 34,572 tests for a positivity rate of 12%. More than 1,276,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 22,383 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 49 million confirmed cases and 782,109 deaths the morning of Thursday, Dec. 2.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting more than 5.2 million deaths from more than 263 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are available for all persons age 18 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.