Mohave Community College seeks governing board member for District One

KINGMAN - Mohave Community College is seeking applications for a vacant governing board position for District One, Kingman.

The application deadline is Dec. 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. Applicant will need to submit a resume and a letter of interest to the Mohave County Education Service Center. P.O. Box 7000 Kingman, AZ, 86401. The materials can also be faxed to 928-718-4958 or emailed to filem@mohave.gov.

Before applying, applicants need to contact the Mohave County Elections Department or Mohave County Voter Registration Office to confirm that they reside in District One. The Elections Department phone number is 928-753-0733 and the Registration Office phone number is 928-753-0701.

Not everyone who applies will be interviewed. If selected for an interview, the individual will be contacted.