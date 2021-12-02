OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Dec. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Connie Lynn Dicks

Connie Lynn Dicks

Connie Lynn Dicks

Originally Published: December 2, 2021 5:15 p.m.

Connie Lynn Dicks passed away peacefully at her home in Golden Valley on Oct. 19, 2021. Rick, the love of her life, was by her side. Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.

Sharing a birthday with her mother, Connie was born on Jan. 22, 1959 in Glendale, California. She later moved to Mohave County in 1971. Connie and Rick worked alongside each other for many years as masonry contractors. She also worked side-by-side with her parents who were concrete contractors. Together, with the help of family and friends, they built their house of adobe – making the bricks from the dirt located on their property.

Connie wore many hats in life, and had many hobbies and talents. Her interest in genealogy earned her the role of our family historian. She always enjoyed an adventure and loved to ride ATVs out in nature. The desert was her inspiration for the craftsmanship and artistry seen in the jewelry, pottery and the lapidary work that she created.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents and her father, Robert Dicks Sr. She is lovingly survived by her partner of 37 years Rick Vroman; her three children C.J. West (Jenny), Vanessa Smith (Rus) and Tashua Cuff (Jay); her mother Roberta Dicks; her brother Robert Dicks, Jr.; her sister Cathy Padilla (Daniel); and fourteen grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at the home Connie and Rick built together in March 2022. Family and friends will be notified of the exact date and time.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State