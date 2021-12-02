Obituary | Connie Lynn Dicks

Connie Lynn Dicks passed away peacefully at her home in Golden Valley on Oct. 19, 2021. Rick, the love of her life, was by her side. Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.

Sharing a birthday with her mother, Connie was born on Jan. 22, 1959 in Glendale, California. She later moved to Mohave County in 1971. Connie and Rick worked alongside each other for many years as masonry contractors. She also worked side-by-side with her parents who were concrete contractors. Together, with the help of family and friends, they built their house of adobe – making the bricks from the dirt located on their property.

Connie wore many hats in life, and had many hobbies and talents. Her interest in genealogy earned her the role of our family historian. She always enjoyed an adventure and loved to ride ATVs out in nature. The desert was her inspiration for the craftsmanship and artistry seen in the jewelry, pottery and the lapidary work that she created.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents and her father, Robert Dicks Sr. She is lovingly survived by her partner of 37 years Rick Vroman; her three children C.J. West (Jenny), Vanessa Smith (Rus) and Tashua Cuff (Jay); her mother Roberta Dicks; her brother Robert Dicks, Jr.; her sister Cathy Padilla (Daniel); and fourteen grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at the home Connie and Rick built together in March 2022. Family and friends will be notified of the exact date and time.