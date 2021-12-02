Obituary | Glenn G. Douglas

Our Beloved brother, son and father Glenn G. Douglas, 33, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Kingman Regional Medical Center. Glenn was born on Dec. 23, 1987 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Glenn served time in the Army and is survived by his Son Brixxon Douglas of Kingman, Arizona; brother Jae Douglas (Mercedes) Kingman, Arizona; sisters Michelle Douglas (Matt ) Henderson, Nevada and Yvonne Acuña (Jose) Menifee, California; Mother Jae Lee of Anaheim, California; Stepmother Patricia Maddox; Nieces Natalia, Hailee, Jasmine, Isabella and Asia; and Nephews Thai, Aaron, Lorenzo, Jae Jr. and Arese. Glenn is also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins. Glenn is preceded in death by his father Steven A. Douglas.

Glenn graduated from Kingman High School in 2006. Glenn loved sports even at a very young age.

He played football for the Kingman Cobras and on the Kingman High football team. He also ran track and field.

If you had the opportunity to know Glenn, you know he touched everyone’s life he came in contact with. He was such a jokester and could make anyone laugh with his sarcasm. He loved his son, Brixxon, with his whole heart and he was the light of his life in the short time Glenn had with him.

Glenn will be truly missed so much by all his family and friends he leaves behind.