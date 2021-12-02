OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Preps roundup: Kingman boys’ soccer team opens season with 3-1 win

Lee Williams soccer player Beauen Bratley fights for possession during the Volunteers’ 3-1 win over Cactus High School on Tuesday, Nov. 30. (Miner file photo)

Lee Williams soccer player Beauen Bratley fights for possession during the Volunteers’ 3-1 win over Cactus High School on Tuesday, Nov. 30. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 2, 2021 12:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team opened its season with a 3-1 win at home over Cactus High School of Glendale on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Volunteers netted all three of their goals in the first half on penalty kicks by seniors Angel Larios and Michael Googion, and on a rebound by Justin Wright off a corner kick.

For a full story, see the Friday, Dec. 3 issue of the Kingman Miner.

Lee Williams returns to action at the Mohave County Soccer Tournament at Lake Havasu High School this weekend.

Boys Basketball

Mohave Accelerated 67, Lee Williams 46

BULLHEAD CITY - The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team dropped a 67-46 decision to Mohave Accelerated in their season opener at Bullhead City on Monday, Nov. 29.

Senior Aden Honegger and junior Lucas Leslie scored 23 points apiece to lead the Patriots. Lee Williams did not post game stats on maxpreps.com or provide information to the Miner.

The Volunteers (0-1) play next at Mohave High School against the Thunderbirds on Thursday, Dec. 2. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Mohave Accelerated improved to 1-0 on the season.

Chino Valley 55, Kingman 53

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys basketball team fell to 0-2 on the season with a 55-33 loss to Chino Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Senior Garrett Stryker led Kingman with six points.

For a full story, see the Friday, Dec. 3 issue of the Kingman Miner.

Kingman returns to action at North Pointe Prep on Friday, Dec. 3. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

KINGMAN 63, Chino Valley 33

KINGMAN – The Lady Bulldogs of Kingman High School brought their record to 2-0 with a 63-33 win over Chino Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Junior Nyamisi Havatone led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points, followed by senior Shauntel Crozier with 15 points and senior Melody Jackson with 10 points.

“I thought my girls came out and executed like I asked them to,” said Kingman head coach Shirley Gooch.

For a full story, see the Friday, Dec. 3 issue of the Kingman Miner.

Kingman returns to action with a visit to North Pointe Prep (0-1) on Friday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State