Preps roundup: Kingman boys’ soccer team opens season with 3-1 win

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team opened its season with a 3-1 win at home over Cactus High School of Glendale on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Volunteers netted all three of their goals in the first half on penalty kicks by seniors Angel Larios and Michael Googion, and on a rebound by Justin Wright off a corner kick.

For a full story, see the Friday, Dec. 3 issue of the Kingman Miner.

Lee Williams returns to action at the Mohave County Soccer Tournament at Lake Havasu High School this weekend.

Boys Basketball

Mohave Accelerated 67, Lee Williams 46

BULLHEAD CITY - The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team dropped a 67-46 decision to Mohave Accelerated in their season opener at Bullhead City on Monday, Nov. 29.

Senior Aden Honegger and junior Lucas Leslie scored 23 points apiece to lead the Patriots. Lee Williams did not post game stats on maxpreps.com or provide information to the Miner.

The Volunteers (0-1) play next at Mohave High School against the Thunderbirds on Thursday, Dec. 2. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Mohave Accelerated improved to 1-0 on the season.

Chino Valley 55, Kingman 53

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys basketball team fell to 0-2 on the season with a 55-33 loss to Chino Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Senior Garrett Stryker led Kingman with six points.

For a full story, see the Friday, Dec. 3 issue of the Kingman Miner.

Kingman returns to action at North Pointe Prep on Friday, Dec. 3. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

KINGMAN 63, Chino Valley 33

KINGMAN – The Lady Bulldogs of Kingman High School brought their record to 2-0 with a 63-33 win over Chino Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Junior Nyamisi Havatone led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points, followed by senior Shauntel Crozier with 15 points and senior Melody Jackson with 10 points.

“I thought my girls came out and executed like I asked them to,” said Kingman head coach Shirley Gooch.

For a full story, see the Friday, Dec. 3 issue of the Kingman Miner.

Kingman returns to action with a visit to North Pointe Prep (0-1) on Friday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.