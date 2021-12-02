OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Dec. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Street of Lights: Street of Lights display slated for downtown Kingman on Saturday, Dec. 4

The Kingman Street of Lights display is set Saturday, Dec. 4. (Courtesy photo)

The Kingman Street of Lights display is set Saturday, Dec. 4. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 2, 2021 5:26 p.m.

The Street of Lights Display in downtown Kingman was a big hit in 2020, and will return this year in even greater form thanks to increased community participation and the introduction of the Mingle Jingle Christmas Bazaar.

The Kingman Downtown Merchants Association is bringing back the Street of Lights Display after a successful inaugural event in 2020. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic was an obstacle in regards to hosting the Parade of Lights, a longstanding Kingman tradition.

Rather than not hold the annual holiday celebration, the merchants association opted to take the event in a new direction with favorable results.

“The Kingman Downtown Merchants Association has been doing this Christmas event for about 26 years,” said Joni Millin, event organizer. “Last year, due to COVID, we needed to control the 6-foot distance due to the virus, so we decided to keep (attendees) moving using sidewalks.”

While not everyone is thrilled that the more than two-decade tradition has been amended, Millin said there were plenty of participants as well as spectators who enjoyed the change in 2020.

Millin said the majority of participants, of which there were 20 last year, liked the change because it allowed their floats to be on display for some four hours as opposed to the five minutes or so it takes to drive down Beale Street.

“For them to stay in front of the community for about four hours and be able to interact, they just fell in love with it,” Millin said. “We also collected word that people were able to put their grandparents in the vehicles so they would still be able to enjoy the festivities of the Christmas season.”

This year’s Street of Lights Display, featuring approximately 34 entries, is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 on Beale Street from 5th Street to Grandview Avenue. The walking lane will open at 5 p.m. and the drive-thru lane at 6 p.m. Spectator vehicles will enter at 5th and Beale streets. There is no limit to how many times spectators can walk or drive through the display.

This year, spectators will also be able to vote for a People’s Choice Award via the mobile application Everything Kingman Az. Additional awards, such as best-lighted float, best-lighted group and more, will also be voted on by spectators.

“So we have a lot more this year,” Millin said. “It’s going to be larger than last year, but it hasn’t drawn as many as the parade used to get. For the parade we would hit about 40. I think next year it will be even bigger, and I anticipate that this will get bigger every year. We’re very excited about it.”

The event has even grown larger just in its second year with the addition of the Mingle Jingle Christmas Bazaar, set for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. 4th St.

“We want to be able to expand this,” Millin said. “And then we had a lot of vendors wanting to be included since we are parked. They wanted to be intermingled with the event on Beale Street, but it does get cold, so we decided to just move it inside and make it a little bit longer.”

Nearly 50 local vendors selling a variety of homemade arts, crafts and more have signed up to participate in the bazaar. Santa will also be present prior to heading to Locomotive Park for the City of Kingman’s Tree Lighting Ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s really cool that we’re actually able to partner with the city to make this happen,” Millin said. “It’s a great kickoff for Kingman and we look forward to doing it for many, many more years.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State