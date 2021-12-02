Street of Lights: Street of Lights display slated for downtown Kingman on Saturday, Dec. 4

The Street of Lights Display in downtown Kingman was a big hit in 2020, and will return this year in even greater form thanks to increased community participation and the introduction of the Mingle Jingle Christmas Bazaar.

The Kingman Downtown Merchants Association is bringing back the Street of Lights Display after a successful inaugural event in 2020. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic was an obstacle in regards to hosting the Parade of Lights, a longstanding Kingman tradition.

Rather than not hold the annual holiday celebration, the merchants association opted to take the event in a new direction with favorable results.

“The Kingman Downtown Merchants Association has been doing this Christmas event for about 26 years,” said Joni Millin, event organizer. “Last year, due to COVID, we needed to control the 6-foot distance due to the virus, so we decided to keep (attendees) moving using sidewalks.”

While not everyone is thrilled that the more than two-decade tradition has been amended, Millin said there were plenty of participants as well as spectators who enjoyed the change in 2020.

Millin said the majority of participants, of which there were 20 last year, liked the change because it allowed their floats to be on display for some four hours as opposed to the five minutes or so it takes to drive down Beale Street.

“For them to stay in front of the community for about four hours and be able to interact, they just fell in love with it,” Millin said. “We also collected word that people were able to put their grandparents in the vehicles so they would still be able to enjoy the festivities of the Christmas season.”

This year’s Street of Lights Display, featuring approximately 34 entries, is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 on Beale Street from 5th Street to Grandview Avenue. The walking lane will open at 5 p.m. and the drive-thru lane at 6 p.m. Spectator vehicles will enter at 5th and Beale streets. There is no limit to how many times spectators can walk or drive through the display.

This year, spectators will also be able to vote for a People’s Choice Award via the mobile application Everything Kingman Az. Additional awards, such as best-lighted float, best-lighted group and more, will also be voted on by spectators.

“So we have a lot more this year,” Millin said. “It’s going to be larger than last year, but it hasn’t drawn as many as the parade used to get. For the parade we would hit about 40. I think next year it will be even bigger, and I anticipate that this will get bigger every year. We’re very excited about it.”

The event has even grown larger just in its second year with the addition of the Mingle Jingle Christmas Bazaar, set for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. 4th St.

“We want to be able to expand this,” Millin said. “And then we had a lot of vendors wanting to be included since we are parked. They wanted to be intermingled with the event on Beale Street, but it does get cold, so we decided to just move it inside and make it a little bit longer.”

Nearly 50 local vendors selling a variety of homemade arts, crafts and more have signed up to participate in the bazaar. Santa will also be present prior to heading to Locomotive Park for the City of Kingman’s Tree Lighting Ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s really cool that we’re actually able to partner with the city to make this happen,” Millin said. “It’s a great kickoff for Kingman and we look forward to doing it for many, many more years.”