Kingman man reported to have crossed center line in multiple-fatality collision

Originally Published: December 3, 2021 10:18 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released the names of those killed in a head-on collision at milepost 90 on Route 66 on Saturday, Nov. 27, with the deceased driver of the gray vehicle alleged to have crossed the center line named as 21-year-old Kingman resident Samuel Jacob Bravo.

According to DPS, at 6 p.m. Saturday a gray vehicle, driven by Bravo, was westbound on Route 66 when it crossed the center line and struck a white vehicle, which was eastbound, head-on. The driver, front-seat passenger and rear-left passenger of the white vehicle all died from injuries at the scene.

The deceased driver of the white vehicle has been identified as Karen Joyce Walema, 57, of Peach Springs. The deceased passengers of the white vehicle have been identified as Lueisha May Siyuja, 28, of Peach Springs and Gabriella Smith, 7, of Peach Springs.

One passenger of the white vehicle was taken by helicopter to a hospital, and the front-seat passenger of the gray vehicle was taken to a hospital via ambulance. Updates on the survivors were not available as of 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

The investigation continues, and impairment has not been ruled out.

