Analysis shows Mohave County has 2nd highest home value growth in state

Home values in Mohave County have risen by 63.66% in the past five years, the second highest growth in Arizona. (Miner file photo)

Home values in Mohave County have risen by 63.66% in the past five years, the second highest growth in Arizona. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 4, 2021 6:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – Home values in Mohave County have risen by 63.66% in the past five years, the second highest growth in Arizona during that time period, according to an analysis by the firm SmartAsset.

The company reviewed property taxes and home values across the country between 2016 and 2021. The study also looked at school rankings and property taxes to determine where people are getting the most value for their tax dollars.

Mohave County ranked 40th nationally. The Arizona county with the most growth was Pinal County with a growth of 66.6%. Yavapai County was third with a home value growth of 58.98% over that five-year period.

