Community blood drives slated for Kingman

KINGMAN – The need for blood at hospitals typically increases during the holiday season, and Kingman-area residents will have plenty of oppoturnies to do their, according to Vitalant Blood Services.

There is an urgent need for all types of blood, especially the universal Type O, and supplies are low due to a lower number of blood drives being held during the pandemic. You must be age 16 or older to donate, and you can register to give blood at www.donors.vitalant.org.

Local blood drives are scheduled for:

– Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 inside the Kingman High School auxilary gym in a blood drive sponsored by the high school’s Key Club.

– Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lee Williams High School.

– Thursday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mohave County Probation Department meeting room.

– Friday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. 4th St., sponored by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

– Friday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the meeting room of the Moose Lodge, 302 Monroe St.

– Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White Cliffs Senior Living.

– Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 3-7 p.m. in the parish center at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

– Monday, Dec. 20 from 3-7 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Kingman First SBC church.

Vitalant noted in the news release that it needs to collect at least 1,000 blood donations every week to meet the needs of hospital patients.