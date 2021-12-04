Fundraiser set for Mohave County Animal Shelter

KINGMAN – Jordan’s Way, a nonprofit organization that has raised more than $250 million for animal shelters across the country, will be at the Mohave County Animal Shelter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter wrote in a news release that Jordan’s Way, founded by Kris Rotonda to honor his best friend and shelter dog Jordan, has raised money for more than 250 shelters this year alone.

Friends will make a live feed of Jordan’s Way’s visit available to the public via its Facebook page Tuesday. During the event, community members can stop by the shelter at 950 Buchanan St. in Kingman and make a donation. People can also pre-pledge a donor match in agreeing to match monetary donations during the live feed. Also, donations can be made to the online fundraiser on the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

As always, donations can also be sent to Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter P.O. Box 1224 Kingman, Arizona 86402.

Donations will be announced live during the Facebook feed. For more about Jordan’s Way, go to https://jordanswaytour.com/.