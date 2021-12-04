Merriwether’s unveil Golden Valley holiday display

GOLDEN VALLEY – Butch and Chris Marie Merriwether’s annual Christmas display in Golden Valley is all lit up again, as evidenced by the glow on the horizon.

According to a news release, the display features 100 blowups, 70,000 lights, many other display items and a special gingerbread house area.

According to Chris Marie, the display will be lit for at least four hours after sundown until Jan. 2, 2022. To visit the display at 2225 S. Dome Rd. in Golden Valley, turn south on Egar Road at mile marker 17 on Highway 68 and drive south for 4½ miles, and turn right on Tapeats Drive (if you arrive at Shinarump Drive, you’ve gone one half mile too far). Then head west for about one-half mile to visit the display at the corner of Tapeats and Dome roads.

“Don’t forget that if you do decide to visit our Christmas display, it isn’t mandatory, but the Meriwether’s would appreciate it if visitors would bring a bag of dog or cat food to be donated to the For The Luv of Paws no-kill animal sanctuary and/or a new unwrapped toy for the Marine Corps League Detachment #887 Toys for Tots program,” the news release noted. The Marines will be passing out toys this year to local needy children.