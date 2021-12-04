OFFERS
Mohave County issues 7 building permits

Mohave County issued seven building permits in the week ending Nov. 26. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 4, 2021 7:04 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 26:

– David Coy: Yucca; electric service to well only.

– Russell Harley: 5054 N. Cibola Road, Golden Valley; replace 100 amp panel.

– Bay Star Electric: Topock; installation of electrical panel.

– Bay Star Electric: Topock; electric to existing garage.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 4578 N. Vickie Lane, Kingman; demo manufactured home.

– Teal Excavation: 3038 E. Old Pioneer Road, Beaver Dam; demo all existing structures on property.

– Ambient Edge: 4829 W. Tennessee Ave., Chloride; HVAC.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 2:

– MACs Mobile Auto Repair: 2391 E. Calle Roberta, Kingman; auto repair shop.

– The Dollhouse Beauty Bar: 132 E. Oak St., Kingman; beauty shop.

– Mischel’s Cleaning Service: 3147 McVicar Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.

– Scangarello Enterprize: 8766 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; construction.

– Sheehan’s Inflatables: 415 Van Buren St., Kingman; entertainment.

– Alltech Solutions: 2395 N. Fairview Ave., Tucson; heating and air conditioning installation.

– Eco Management System: 2345 S. Alma School Road, Ste. 203, Mesa; solar installations.

– Standard Eco: 2125 S. 48th St., Ste. 103, Tempe; solar installations.

