Rants and Raves | Dec. 5, 2021

I would hope some COVID relief money would be given to domestic violence programs in the county. The pandemic has increased isolation, frustration and financial stressors.

Local leaders – Retired here years ago, love the town after the L.A. zoo, but sad that our local and national governing so-called “leaders” are all Republican cult members loyal to lies, hate, fear and pro COVID.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Payne and his staff at the KRMC W.L. Nugent Cancer Center for giving me a chance to survive my cancer and for putting up with my corny jokes.

Charging decision anticipated for Michigan shooter’s parents – Every time we see a tragedy involving guns and underage shooters, I ask the same question: “Where were the parents?” If we want to reduce killings by youngsters, and protect our children, negligent parents need to be held accountable.

There are weeds on both sides of the sidewalk from the fairgrounds entrance to Firefighters’ Park. The county took it over. Why can’t they get rid of them? They are an eyesore and a health and safety hazard.

Climate goals forgotten – Electric vehicle charging stations are connected to the electrical grid which often means their electricity originates from fossil fuels. Just a thought. I still like gas cans if I happen to run out of gas.