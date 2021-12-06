Kingman man dies in one-vehicle crash

KINGMAN – A Kingman man died after a one-vehicle off-road vehicle crash at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

According to the Kingman Police Department, Michael Starks, 20, of Kingman was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police wrote in a news release that Starks was eastbound on the dirt portion of the 3200 block of North Diamond Drive approaching the asphalt intersection at North Yavapai Street when he lost control of the vehicle, which overturned onto the driver’s side.

Starks was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed is suspected as the cause of the crash, police wrote. The investigation continues.