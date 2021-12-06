Preps Roundup: Kingman girls improve to 3-0

PHOENIX – Senior Shauntel Crozier exploded for 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the undefeated Kingman High School girls basketball team to an easy 45-17 win over host North Pointe Prep on Friday, Dec. 3.

Junior Nyamisi Havatone contributed 12 points to the effort, while senior Kassidy Strawbuck added eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-0 with the win, and host River Valley (0-1) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Girls Basketball

Lee Williams girls go 1-1 on opening day of River Valley shootout

BULLHEAD CITY – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team dropped a narrow decision to Needles but rebounded for a 60-32 win over Odyssey on Friday, Dec. 3 at the River Valley Girls Basketball Shootout in Bullhead City.

Junior Rebecca Arave scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Lady Volunteers, who held a 16-14 lead at the half, against Needles.

Lee Williams forged a tie with 25 seconds left on steals and layups by sophomore Chelsea Torrey and junior Victoria Gravell, but Needles made some key free throws in the waning moments to forge the win.

Taliyah Crook added 11 points to the Lee Williams attack, all in the second half.

Against Odyssey, Lee Williams jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, leading 30-15 at the half.

"We mixed up our defensive sets going from man-to-man to zone and it seemed to stymie Odyssey. We were able to force multiple turnovers and finish at the rim to take a nice lead in the first half,” Lady Vols head coach Jerry Arave said.

And they kept it up in the second half to post the 60-32 win behind 18 points from Arave, 11 from Brook Hunter and 10 from Crook.

Lincoln County 39, Kingman Academy 18

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Kingman Academy dropped a 39-18 decision to Lincoln County, Nevada, on Friday, Dec. 3 at the River Valley Girls Basketball Shootout at Lake Havasu High School.

Junior Abby Mathews led Lincoln County with 23 points.

Boys Basketball

Lee Williams 49, Mohave 40

FORT MOHAVE – The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team evened its record at 1-1 with a 49-40 win over homestanding Mohave on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The Vols return to action on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the three-day Pepsi Holiday Tournament at Flagstaff High School.

Kingman 66, North Pointe Prep 40

PHOENIX – Kingman jumped out to an early lead and was never headed, hammering host North Pointe Prep 66-40 in a boys basketball game played Friday, Dec. 3.

Senior Garrett Stryker posted 13 points to lead the Bulldogs, while sophomore Neo Walema added 11 points and junior Jordan Primm pitched in with 10 points.

Primm and Larson had nine rebounds apiece to lead the Bulldogs on the boards.

Kingman improved to 2-1 with the win, and will host River Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Boys Soccer

Vols go 3-2 at Mohave County Soccer Tournament

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team went 3-2 at the Mohave County Soccer Tournament played at Lake Havasu High School Dec. 2-4.

The Vols beat Kingman 7-0, River Valley 7-0 and River Valley 6-2, but fell 10-1 to host Lake Havasu and 2-1 to Mohave.

Bulldogs go 2-3 at Mohave County Soccer Tournament

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Kingman High School boys soccer team opened their season with a 2-0 win over Parker at the Mohave County Soccer Tournament at Lake Havasu High School, and beat the Broncs again 2-1 in a later round.

Overall, Kingman was 2-3, suffering losses of 14-0 to Mohave, 11-1 to Lake Havasu and 7-0 to Lee Williams.

Girls Soccer

Lee Williams 5, Cactus 1

GLENDALE – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team notched a 5-1 win over host Cactus in a match played Thursday, Dec. 2.

The Lady Vols improved to 2-0 with the win, and host Dysart at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.

Lady Bulldogs go 0-2-1 at county soccer tourney

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Kingman High School girls soccer team battled host Lake Havasu to a 0-0 tie at the Mohave County Soccer tournament on Friday, Dec. 3.

It was the high point of the weekend for the Lady Bulldogs, who lost 6-4 to River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 2 and 10-0 to Mohave on Friday, Dec. 3.