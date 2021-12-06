Rain expected in the Kingman area

KINGMAN – Rain is expected to fall in the Kingman area for the first time in several months on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, showers are likely on Tuesday, with a 60% chance of rain before 11 a.m.

There is also a 60% chance of showers on Thursday, mainly after 11 a.m., and Thursday night until 11 p.m.

There will also be a slight chance of rain on Friday before 4 p.m., and snow showers after 4 p.m.

In addition to digging out your umbrella, you’ll want to dress a bit warmer this week, with colder weather expected to descend on the region. High temperatures are forecast to be just 57 degrees on Tuesday, 61 on Wednesday, 55 on Thursday and 48 on Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s, except for Thursday night, when a low of just 35 degrees is forecast.