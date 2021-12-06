OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Dec. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rain expected in the Kingman area

A chance of rain is in the forecast for the Kingman area on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Thursday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10. (Miner file photo)

A chance of rain is in the forecast for the Kingman area on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Thursday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 6, 2021 11:05 a.m.

KINGMAN – Rain is expected to fall in the Kingman area for the first time in several months on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, showers are likely on Tuesday, with a 60% chance of rain before 11 a.m.

There is also a 60% chance of showers on Thursday, mainly after 11 a.m., and Thursday night until 11 p.m.

There will also be a slight chance of rain on Friday before 4 p.m., and snow showers after 4 p.m.

In addition to digging out your umbrella, you’ll want to dress a bit warmer this week, with colder weather expected to descend on the region. High temperatures are forecast to be just 57 degrees on Tuesday, 61 on Wednesday, 55 on Thursday and 48 on Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s, except for Thursday night, when a low of just 35 degrees is forecast.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State