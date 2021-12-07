9 dead, 279 infected by COVID-19 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Another nine Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19 and 279 more have been infected with the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced on Monday, Dec. 6. The report covered the three-day period between noon on Friday, Dec. 3 and noon on Monday.

The newly deceased include three residents of the Kingman medical service area – two ages 70-79 and one age 60-89. The Bullhead City service area suffered the most new deaths with four – two each ages 60-69 and 70-79. Two patients in the 70-79 age bracket from the Lake Havasu City service area also perished.

The Kingman area experienced the most new cases among the county’s four medical service areas with 104, and half of those cases (57) involved patients in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 21 new local cases ages 50-59, 19 ages 60-69, 12 ages 70-79, three ages 80-89 and two ages 90 or older.

Another 12 Kingman-area cases involved children and teens, including seven ages 11-19 and five ages 0-10. There were also 16 new local cases ages 20-29, 13 ages 40-49 and six ages 30-39.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 103 new cases recorded in the Bullhead City area, including 56 over age 50. Another 65 cases were logged in the Lake Havasu City area, plus six in the communities in the Arizona Strip and one in an undetermined location in the county.

Kingman now leads the county’s four medical service areas with 9,217 cases, and is second in the number of deaths with 241.

The number of new virus deaths jumped dramatically over the five-day span between noon on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and noon on Monday, Dec. 6, with 19 new deaths reported.

That number, as well as the number of new cases, had been in decline, with 416 new cases and four deaths reported in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

That 416 cases and four deaths compares to 443 new cases and 21 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 24; and 509 new cases and 12 deaths reported in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 17. There were 549 new cases and eight deaths reported by county health officials in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Mohave County remains a high-transmission area, with the county’s low vaccination rate cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 42.6% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 63% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 75,335 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 254 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 241, Lake Havasu City with 200, Golden Valley with 50, Fort Mohave with 87 and Mohave Valley with 32. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 9,217 cases in Kingman, 8,548 cases in Lake Havasu City, 7,806 in Bullhead City, 2,696 in Fort Mohave, 1,782 in Golden Valley, 1,231 in Mohave Valley and 582 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 228 cases in Topock, 179 in Dolan Springs, 94 in Meadview and 79 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.6 years, while the average patient is 45.3 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 15.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 33,251 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 36,779 cases in the county. The county counts 930 deaths, while the state reports 1,065.

“The county only reports confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, while the state which reports probables as well. Therefore, the county’s numbers and those from the state are not the same,” the county wrote in the news release, explaining the discrepancy.

According to county health officials, 28,136 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Dec. 6 revealed 113 new cases from 409 tests for a positivity rate of 28%.

The positivity rate was 39% (122/325) on Monday, Nov. 29; 22% (128/590) on Tuesday, Nov. 30; 12% (138/1,137) on Wednesday, Dec. 1; 12% 106/915) on Thursday, Dec. 2; 12.4% (153/1,309) on Friday, Dec. 3; and 21% (85/403) on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 314,517 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.4% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Dec. 7 AZDHS was reporting 172 additional deaths and 3,015 new cases from 26,648 tests for a positivity rate of 11%. More than 1,298,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 22,761 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 49 million confirmed cases and 789,902 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting more than 5.2 million deaths from more than 266 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

County health officials also reported that they are “aware of the omicron variant and is monitoring the situation.” The coronavirus variant surfaced in southern Africa, and features dozens of new mutations which may be more transmittable that previous versions of the virus and could be more resident to existing vaccines, although the verdict is still out. It has now spread to dozens of nations, and more than 10 states in the U.S.

“We are expecting more specific information, clarity and guidance from the CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and prevention soon. We will share it with the public when it’s made available,” the county wrote.

In another matter, local health officials have “been notified of a scam in which citizens receive a call from a person claiming to be an employee of the Mohave County Department of Public Health and offering home visits to administer COVID-19 vaccine.

“The MCDPH does not and will not directly contact residents to offer home-based COVID-19 vaccination appointments,” the news release noticed.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are available for all persons age 18 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.