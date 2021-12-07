OFFERS
Lee Williams girls soccer squad still perfect at 3-0

The referee and a teammate help Sophia Fottrell from the ground after a collision. Fottrell recovered to assist on the game-winning goal by MacKenzie Cathey. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

By Casey Jones
Originally Published: December 7, 2021 3:14 p.m.

KINGMAN - The measure of a good team is the ability to win on a night when you’re not at your best. The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team passed that test on Monday, Dec. 6.

Dysart dominated play for much of the game, and benefited from nearly a dozen set pieces – including a successful penalty kick – but the Lady Volunteers prevailed 3-2. Lee Williams preserved its perfect record, improving to 3-0.

Dysart scored first, but the Lady Vols battled back to take a 2-1 lead at the half.

“We said at halftime that we needed a third goal,” said Lady Vols coach Chris Selby.

And he got what he wanted. The game-clinching goal came at the 29:54 mark of the second half. with the Lady Voluntters still leading 2-1. Sophomore Sophia Fottrell keyed a rush and threaded the needle with a pass to senior standout Mackenzie Cathey, who, flanked by slower defenders, took the perfect pass for a breakaway goal, burying the ball in the left corner.

It was the ninth goal of the season, and the 96th of her career, for Lee Williams’ all-time scoring leader, who was double- and triple-teamed all night.

Fottrell’s well-aimed pass returned a favor from the first half, when Cathey settled the ball just beyond midfield, then flicked a no-look pass over a defender that Fottrell took to the bank, scoring on a breakaway.

“That was a beautiful pass,” Selby said.

The goal snapped a 1-1 tie that Fottrell had forged when she hammered home a rebound in a scrum in front of the Dysart net at the 14:02 mark of the first half.

Dysart (0-1) had taken a 1-0 lead when Briana Arellano opened the scoring 12 minutes into the game, beating Lee Williams’ goal keeper Lauren Nguyen.

They added a penalty kick by senior Brooke Williams in the final minute, but it was too little, too late.

Dysart coach Ashley Mette said she was happy with the way her team performed against Lee Williams, which advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs last season.

“We just couldn’t finish,” Mette said.

Credit Nguyen, who recorded 11 saves despite being bombarded.

The Lady Vols’ keeper has allowed just three goals in three games as the varsity netminder.

“She played fantastic. She kept us in this game,” Selby said of his first-year goalie.

The Lady Vols will attempt to keep their win streak alive when they visit Paradise Honors at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

