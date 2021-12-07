Letter | All about viruses

Sad how many slept through seventh-grade science class.

All viruses have one mission and that’s to survive. The more it is allowed to survive in infected people the more it learns to adapt to our antibodies and vaccines, and become uncontrollable and much more deadly.

Also, airborne means you may be infected and not know it so you are spreading this virus again allowing it to grow stronger and adapt, and soon a death sentence for just getting it.

COVID anti-vaxers are by default pro polio, pro small pox (all childhood diseases) and anti-science so we can return to the Dark Ages where plagues killed half of the world’s population.

Working in healthcare in Los Angeles for 20 years, in the 1970s my father had TB as a bartender and was locked up in a TB hospital for a year. Since then a cure vaccine has been produced to end TB but as many homeless would only receive half the treatment then leave the hospital to go get drunk or score drugs, this TB was not killed and was allowed to adapt to the cure so now of course we have a non-curable new strain of TB returned to medicine, as well as flesh-eating infections that are now non-curable for the same reason.

