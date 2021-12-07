Letter | Holiday meals to continue

I would like to thank the many folks who have reached out to me with offers of help to continue the holiday meal delivery program. Over 20 people came forward to take over the program, a truly amazing response. I am very thankful but expected nothing less from our community.

Rex Ruge will be assuming the reigns and I look forward to working with him and the wonderful volunteers who show up each Thanksgiving and Christmas morning.

Kudos also needs to go out to Travis Rains of this very newspaper. I had resigned myself to thinking that the program would be coming to an end. Travis called with an offer of assistance to get the word out via the KDM for volunteers as he has done for years.



When I explained the situation, he wrote the story that has proven to be the catalyst for the holiday meal deliveries continuation.

John Kirby

Kingman