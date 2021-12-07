OFFERS
Letter | Thanks, Preston Family

Originally Published: December 7, 2021 12:54 p.m.

Along with many others of the Kingman area, I just want express appreciation to the Preston family for all the years of bringing good cheer during the holiday season with their lighting display.

As a 38-year resident of Kingman, the Christmas display seen easily from miles away has brought joy and warm feelings for all who see it. It is truly an incredible sight, seeing it through the eyes of my children and grandchildren who have had the privilege to be able to walk into the display and just let the joy fill their hearts.

A huge thank you to the Prestons for sharing their home and allowing us to enjoy the light display up close.

Ken McLaughlin

Kingman

