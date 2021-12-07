OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Board of Supervisors hires new administrator

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors hired Barabara Spoonhour to replace former administrator Yvonne Orr, who passed away in August. The county administration building is pictured. (Miner file photo)

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors hired Barabara Spoonhour to replace former administrator Yvonne Orr, who passed away in August. The county administration building is pictured. (Miner file photo)

BRANDON MESSICK, For the Miner
Originally Published: December 7, 2021 5:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week voted to hire a new county administrator, bringing new experience to the position since the death of former administrator Yvonne Orr in August.

Orr, who served the Mohave County public since 1990, was a central in the operation of the county’s animal shelter, morgue and the Mohave County Television Improvement District. According to Mohave County Supervisor Jeanne Bishop Monday, former California resident Barbara Spoonhour will have some big shoes to fill. “The position was open since August,” said County Manager Sam Elters, at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “We received 22 applications and interviewed six candidates for the position. Miss Spoonhour rose to the top, and came with a proven track record of experience.”

Spoonhour served as executive director of the Western Riverside Council of Governments from September 2001 until her retirement in July 2020. Spoonhour has been a Bullhead City resident since her retirement, and filed an application for the position of Mohave County Administrator in early October. According to her application, Spoonhour hopes the position will allow her room for professional learning experience and growth.

According to county records, Spoonhour will earn an annual salary of about $102,564, with standard health care benefits. She was chosen by a five-member committee of Mohave County officials including Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin, Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham, Financial Services Director Coral Loyd and Development Services Director Tim Walsh.

“In this exciting environment we are currently in, we work with all the tools we have,” Elters said. “We pay for the experience they’re bringing in, so we can retain them for extended employment.”

Bishop invited Spoonhour to speak to the board on Monday.

“You have some big shoes to fill, and we look forward to seeing you leave your own footprints in Mohave County,” Bishop said.

Spoonhour appeared grateful for the opportunity this week.

“I’m looking forward to coming to work for Mohave County, and to make my work as I did in Riverside County, working with the Mohave County team,” Spoonhour said.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Monday in favor of hiring Spoonhour as county administrator.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State