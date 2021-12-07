Mohave County Board of Supervisors hires new administrator

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week voted to hire a new county administrator, bringing new experience to the position since the death of former administrator Yvonne Orr in August.

Orr, who served the Mohave County public since 1990, was a central in the operation of the county’s animal shelter, morgue and the Mohave County Television Improvement District. According to Mohave County Supervisor Jeanne Bishop Monday, former California resident Barbara Spoonhour will have some big shoes to fill. “The position was open since August,” said County Manager Sam Elters, at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “We received 22 applications and interviewed six candidates for the position. Miss Spoonhour rose to the top, and came with a proven track record of experience.”

Spoonhour served as executive director of the Western Riverside Council of Governments from September 2001 until her retirement in July 2020. Spoonhour has been a Bullhead City resident since her retirement, and filed an application for the position of Mohave County Administrator in early October. According to her application, Spoonhour hopes the position will allow her room for professional learning experience and growth.

According to county records, Spoonhour will earn an annual salary of about $102,564, with standard health care benefits. She was chosen by a five-member committee of Mohave County officials including Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin, Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham, Financial Services Director Coral Loyd and Development Services Director Tim Walsh.

“In this exciting environment we are currently in, we work with all the tools we have,” Elters said. “We pay for the experience they’re bringing in, so we can retain them for extended employment.”

Bishop invited Spoonhour to speak to the board on Monday.

“You have some big shoes to fill, and we look forward to seeing you leave your own footprints in Mohave County,” Bishop said.

Spoonhour appeared grateful for the opportunity this week.

“I’m looking forward to coming to work for Mohave County, and to make my work as I did in Riverside County, working with the Mohave County team,” Spoonhour said.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Monday in favor of hiring Spoonhour as county administrator.