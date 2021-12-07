Obituary | Helen Jo Bolger White

Helen Jo Bolger White went to be with Jesus in her eternal home on Dec. 3, 2021. Helen was 78 years old. She lived in Kingman, Arizona for most of her life, and was deeply loved by her family, friends and community.

She will be dearly missed by her daughters Christie and Jessica; grandchildren Tyler, Tanner, Macie, Sawyer and Aria; along with many nieces and nephews. However, we know she is at peace in the arms of Jesus along with her husband Dennis and firstborn daughter, Traci.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at Central Christian Church in Kingman.