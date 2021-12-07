US Army Air Force Major and pilot Leven Ferrin, who surived many missions in B-17 in World War II, celebrates 100th birthday in Kingman

The Kingman community recently celebrated the 100th birthday of Major Leven Ferrin, a World War II B-17 Flying Fortress pilot who completed all 25 of his missions. The Aviation Heritage Center of Kingman brought the past to the present to celebrate the accomplishments of Ferrin during the war.

Surrounded by nearly 50 family members, hundreds of community members and several local elected officials, attendees learned the history of the B-17 and Ferrin’s experience at his 1940s-themed birthday party on Monday, Dec. 6. Attendees also got the chance to tour the “Sentimental Journey,” one of the last operating B-17s.

Mike Garrett, B-17 tour director, said the chances of surviving as a pilot during World War II was one in three. He said Ferrin being present on his birthday is a “miracle.”

“A third was shot down and killed, a third was shot down and captured and a third made it home from their 25 missions,” Garrett said.

Before it became Kingman Municipal Airport, the Kingman Army Air Field trained World War II gunners for the B-17 Flying Fortress. Paul Gaines, one of the AHCK organizers of the celebration, said it was an “honor” to host Ferrin at the airport that has a rich history in training individuals for World War II.

Ferrin was flown in from the Scottsdale area along with family from around Arizona to celebrate his birthday and his many accomplishments, Gaines said. The “once in a lifetime opportunity” to host Ferrin’s birthday was too big of an occasion to pass up, so they threw together the event as quickly as possible.

According to a close friend, Daryl Williams, Ferrin is humble with his war accomplishments and states angels are what protected him during his 25 missions. Ferrin was in college when Pearl Harbor was bombed two days after his birthday and knew he had to go to war.

Williams shared Ferrin’s war stories while attendees ate birthday cupcakes with tiny American flags placed in the frosting.

Williams said he knew Ferrin for 10 years before he realized he was a B-17 pilot. He said people wanted to be in Ferrin’s missions because they knew they would make it out alive.

“On his 25th mission people were lined up because everybody knew that if you flew with Leven then you’re not going to be hurt because no one ever was,” Williams said.

During one of Ferrin’s missions, a cannon shell was lodged into the glass inches away from Ferrin’s face.

“The Germans were smart, they knew if they took out the pilot the plane was gone,” Williams said. “And so they always shot for the pilot.”

Williams said one of his favorite stories Ferrin told him was about escaping a plane crash. Convinced that the plane would flip and burn, Ferrin said he would stay in the cockpit and have his crew jump out when they hit the ground. His crew was able to safely jump out, but Ferrin stayed in the plane until he could point the plane into the right direction before jumping out, falling on the wing and rolling off before his plane exploded.

“The ground crew couldn’t figure out how it could have been possible that he escaped his death,” Williams said. “Because they didn’t know that angels were protecting this man.”

Ferrin received a Distinguished Flying Cross for his service and “quite a few” medals because “this man knew how to keep his crew safe,” Williams said.

Ferrin married his wife of 70 years, Marsha, after returning from the war. Ferrin did not marry her before leaving because he did not know if he’d return.

“He survived it, and he’s here with us today,” Williams said. “And I told him that we will hold the same party for him when he reaches 110.”

Also at the party, Ferrin was awarded a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition by Jeff Timm from the office of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott). Timm said Gosar was unable to attend the celebration.

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said in a community that values its veterans, it was an honor to celebrate Ferrin and his heroism.

“We’re certainly thankful and grateful that you were able to return from that mission,” Miles said. “We also thank your family for the great sacrifices that were always required for this country.”