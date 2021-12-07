OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

US Army Air Force Major and pilot Leven Ferrin, who surived many missions in B-17 in World War II, celebrates 100th birthday in Kingman

Retired U.S. Army Air Force Major Leven Ferrin, right, was honored for his 100th birthday at Kingman Airport on Monday, Dec. 6. Ferrin flew one of the B-17 Flying Fotress bombers during WW II, and an identical plane came to the airport on Monday to commemorate his birthday bash. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

Retired U.S. Army Air Force Major Leven Ferrin, right, was honored for his 100th birthday at Kingman Airport on Monday, Dec. 6. Ferrin flew one of the B-17 Flying Fotress bombers during WW II, and an identical plane came to the airport on Monday to commemorate his birthday bash. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: December 7, 2021 5:52 p.m.

photo

Pictured here is the B-17 Sentimental Journey, which visited Kingman on Monday, Dec. 6 to help celebrate the occasion. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

The Kingman community recently celebrated the 100th birthday of Major Leven Ferrin, a World War II B-17 Flying Fortress pilot who completed all 25 of his missions. The Aviation Heritage Center of Kingman brought the past to the present to celebrate the accomplishments of Ferrin during the war.

Surrounded by nearly 50 family members, hundreds of community members and several local elected officials, attendees learned the history of the B-17 and Ferrin’s experience at his 1940s-themed birthday party on Monday, Dec. 6. Attendees also got the chance to tour the “Sentimental Journey,” one of the last operating B-17s.

Mike Garrett, B-17 tour director, said the chances of surviving as a pilot during World War II was one in three. He said Ferrin being present on his birthday is a “miracle.”

“A third was shot down and killed, a third was shot down and captured and a third made it home from their 25 missions,” Garrett said.

Before it became Kingman Municipal Airport, the Kingman Army Air Field trained World War II gunners for the B-17 Flying Fortress. Paul Gaines, one of the AHCK organizers of the celebration, said it was an “honor” to host Ferrin at the airport that has a rich history in training individuals for World War II.

Ferrin was flown in from the Scottsdale area along with family from around Arizona to celebrate his birthday and his many accomplishments, Gaines said. The “once in a lifetime opportunity” to host Ferrin’s birthday was too big of an occasion to pass up, so they threw together the event as quickly as possible.

According to a close friend, Daryl Williams, Ferrin is humble with his war accomplishments and states angels are what protected him during his 25 missions. Ferrin was in college when Pearl Harbor was bombed two days after his birthday and knew he had to go to war.

Williams shared Ferrin’s war stories while attendees ate birthday cupcakes with tiny American flags placed in the frosting.

Williams said he knew Ferrin for 10 years before he realized he was a B-17 pilot. He said people wanted to be in Ferrin’s missions because they knew they would make it out alive.

“On his 25th mission people were lined up because everybody knew that if you flew with Leven then you’re not going to be hurt because no one ever was,” Williams said.

During one of Ferrin’s missions, a cannon shell was lodged into the glass inches away from Ferrin’s face.

“The Germans were smart, they knew if they took out the pilot the plane was gone,” Williams said. “And so they always shot for the pilot.”

Williams said one of his favorite stories Ferrin told him was about escaping a plane crash. Convinced that the plane would flip and burn, Ferrin said he would stay in the cockpit and have his crew jump out when they hit the ground. His crew was able to safely jump out, but Ferrin stayed in the plane until he could point the plane into the right direction before jumping out, falling on the wing and rolling off before his plane exploded.

“The ground crew couldn’t figure out how it could have been possible that he escaped his death,” Williams said. “Because they didn’t know that angels were protecting this man.”

Ferrin received a Distinguished Flying Cross for his service and “quite a few” medals because “this man knew how to keep his crew safe,” Williams said.

Ferrin married his wife of 70 years, Marsha, after returning from the war. Ferrin did not marry her before leaving because he did not know if he’d return.

“He survived it, and he’s here with us today,” Williams said. “And I told him that we will hold the same party for him when he reaches 110.”

Also at the party, Ferrin was awarded a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition by Jeff Timm from the office of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott). Timm said Gosar was unable to attend the celebration.

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said in a community that values its veterans, it was an honor to celebrate Ferrin and his heroism.

“We’re certainly thankful and grateful that you were able to return from that mission,” Miles said. “We also thank your family for the great sacrifices that were always required for this country.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State