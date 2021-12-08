Allegations of prostitution have resulted in 6 criminal search warrants served in Kingman area

KINGMAN – Six criminal search warrants were served at multiple Kingman-area businesses as the result of a four-month long investigation into allegations of prostitution at one of the locations, reports the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team.

MAGNET wrote in a news release that the search warrants were served Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the following Kingman-area locations: Healthy Spa in the 2600 block of Stockton Hill Road; Cherry Blossom Spa in the 100 block of Tucker Street; and Sunflower Massage in the 4300 block of Stockton Hill Road.

Warrants were also served at the Healthy Foot Spa in the 4000 block of Stockton Hill Road; Chinese Massage in the 2400 block of Kingman Avenue; and at a private residence in the 600 block of Carlton Street.

According to MAGNET, the investigation began in August when information was received alleging acts of prostitution occurring at one of the locations. During the investigation, evidence was reportedly obtained that acts of prostitution were occurring at the businesses and search warrants were obtained.

MAGNET detectives, along with detectives from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingman Police Department, served the warrants. During searches of the businesses and private residence, investigators located, identified and seized assorted evidence supporting the allegations, according to law enforcement.

Names have not been released as no arrests have been made. MAGNET wrote that no additional information was to be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. The case has been submitted to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for possible charges. The businesses were also served with notification from the City of Kingman regarding its intent to revoke their business licenses.