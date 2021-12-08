KINGMAN –The Kingman area experienced its first touch of rain in several months on Tuesday, Dec. 7, with the National Weather Service reporting that .03 inches fell at the Kingman Airport.

There is also a 60% chance of showers on Thursday, mainly after 11 a.m., and Thursday night until 11 p.m.

In addition to digging out your umbrella, you’ll want to dress a bit warmer this week, with colder weather expected to descend on the region. High temperatures are forecast to be just 62 on Wednesday, 54 on Thursday and 49 on Friday. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the high 20s and low 30s, with a low of 28 degree forecast for Friday night.