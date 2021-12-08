Kingman girls slam River Valley 70-14, improve to 4-0

KINGMAN – The beat goes on for the Kingman High School girls basketball team, which remained undefeated for the season with a lopsided 70-14 win over visiting River Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Kingman improved to 4-0 with the win, while River Valley slipped to 0-2.

The teams will play again on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in Bullhead City.

Boys Basketball

River Valley 64, Kingman 48

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys basketball team lost 64-48 to visiting River Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

River Valley improved to 2-0 with the win, while Kingman dropped to 1-3.

The squads are slated to play again at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in Bullhead City.