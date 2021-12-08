OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman girls slam River Valley 70-14, improve to 4-0

Nyamisi Havatone and Shauntel Crozier of Kingman High School play defense in this file photo. The Bulldogs remain unbeaten after blasting visiting River Valley 70-14 on Tuesday, Dec. 7. (Miner file photo)

Nyamisi Havatone and Shauntel Crozier of Kingman High School play defense in this file photo. The Bulldogs remain unbeaten after blasting visiting River Valley 70-14 on Tuesday, Dec. 7. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 8, 2021 11:42 a.m.

KINGMAN – The beat goes on for the Kingman High School girls basketball team, which remained undefeated for the season with a lopsided 70-14 win over visiting River Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Kingman improved to 4-0 with the win, while River Valley slipped to 0-2.

The teams will play again on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in Bullhead City.

Boys Basketball

River Valley 64, Kingman 48

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys basketball team lost 64-48 to visiting River Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

River Valley improved to 2-0 with the win, while Kingman dropped to 1-3.

The squads are slated to play again at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in Bullhead City.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State