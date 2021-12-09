Briefs: Voyeurism investigation at Grand Canyon park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - Federal agents are investigating voyeurism incidents at Grand Canyon National Park.

National Park Service special agents with the Investigative Services Branch said they were working to identify potential female victims of surreptitious recordings taken in bathroom facilities in the canyon's backcountry. In September 2020, park visitors at Phantom Ranch reported that they believed a maintenance worker had recorded them while using a toilet.Authorities said that worker was subsequently fired and removed from the park. Additional information about the fired worker wasn't immediately available Wednesday. Federal authorities said that for the past year, agents have been working to identify the scope of the suspect’s activity.

There is no indication so far that the images were shared or distributed by the suspect, according to authorities, who said the voyeurism incidents remain an active and open criminal matter.

Hazardous driving conditions from storm forecasted

FLAGSTAFF – Forecasters warned of difficult driving conditions across Arizona’s high country Thursday and early Friday from a winter storm expected to produce widespread rain and snow along with gusty winds.

Drivers in higher elevations should be prepared for patches of blowing snow, the National Weather Service office in Flagstaff said. Conditions will improve over the weekend but another storm is possible next Tuesday and Wednesday, the office said.

Snowfall amounts Thursday and early Friday could total up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) above 6,000 feet (1,828 meters) , with over 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) above 8,000 feet (2,438.meters).

Arizona reporting COVID case, death rates by vaccine status

PHOENX – Arizona’s public health agency is starting what it says will be regular reports looking at state COVID-19 case and death rates by vaccination status. The first such report was posted Wednesday on the state Department of Health Services ‘s coronavirus dashboard.

Interim Director Don Herrington said in a blog post that it shows “significant increases in risk of COVID-19 infection and death among those who are not vaccinated.” According to the report, unvaccinated people in Arizona were 3.9 more times as likely to test positive for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people and 15.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The department said the report will be updated every two weeks.

The data in the report begins on June 20, which is when Herrington said the delta variant because the dominant variant in Arizona.

“The biggest takeaway from this report is that every week and across all age groups, people who were unvaccinated had a greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and a greater risk of dying from COVID-19 than people who were fully vaccinated,” Herrington wrote.