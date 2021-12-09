OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 09
Conservative Republic Club of Kingman welcomes state candidates

GOP gubernatorial candidate Matt Salmon, pictured here, will be one of the guest speakers at the Monday, Dec. 13 meeting of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 9, 2021 2:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Matt Salmon and state attorney general hopeful Judge Andrew Gould will speak at the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 at the BPO Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Gould was a Superior Court judge in Yuma and served on the Arizona Supreme Court. Salmon is a former three-term U.S. Congressman, the founder of the Freedom Caucus and a former chairman of the Arizona GOP.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and entry costs $3.

The event is open to the public, and no reservations are necessary.

Lunch from the Elks is available for purchase. Donuts cost $1 each.

