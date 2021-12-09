OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Hospital crowding in Arizona reaches pandemic high

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 9, 2021 3:14 p.m.

PHOENX – Crowding of Arizona's strained health care system continues to worsen during the latest surge, with availability of hospital beds sinking to the lowest level since the pandemic began, state officials reported Thursday.

Only 4% of inpatient beds and of intensive care unit beds statewide were available as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard. The dashboard also reported 3,663 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 75 more deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 1,305,260 cases and 22,854 deaths.

The current hospital crowding is due not only to large numbers of COVID-19 patients, most of whom were unvaccinated, but also many non-virus patients needing treatment for other conditions.

Arizona had more COVID-19 hospitalizations during the surge last winter than it does now but many hospitals back then restricted admissions of patients deemed not to require essential care.

The dashboard also reported 3,663 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 75 more deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 1,305,260 cases and 22,854 deaths.

In another development, the DHS on Wednesday posted the first of what it said will be regular reports on the state's COVID-19 case and death rates by vaccination status.

According to the report, unvaccinated people in Arizona were 3.9 more times as likely to test positive for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people and 15.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The health department said the report will be updated every two weeks.

The data in the report begins on June 20, which is when Herrington said the delta variant became the dominant variant in Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State