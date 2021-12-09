OFFERS
Kingman Clean City Commission accepting applications for new program

The Kingman Clean City Commission has launched a new program to honor those who work to keep the city clean. The city administration complex is pictured. (Miner file photo)

The Kingman Clean City Commission has launched a new program to honor those who work to keep the city clean. The city administration complex is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 9, 2021 4:32 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, December 9, 2021 4:52 PM

KINGMAN – The Kingman Clean City Commission has established a new program to reward community and civic organizations, private businesses and citizens for outstanding efforts in keeping Kingman clean with a Certificate of Appreciation.

The city wrote in a news release that the city and the Clean City Commission recognize the need and desirability of a litter-free and aesthetically pleasing community.

“The Clean City Commission has a long history of introducing programs into our community that make a real difference, and this is another way for our community to be involved with beautifying the city and increasing livability and appearance,” City Manager Ron Foggin said in the release.

The application for the Certificate of Appreciation can be found on the city’s website.

