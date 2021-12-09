Kingman Concert Band Christmas concert slated

KINGMAN – The Kingman Concert Band will host a free “A Rockin’ Christmas” concert to tune in the holidays. Performing for the first time since the pandemic hit, KCB will play a mix of traditional holiday music along with contemporary, jazz and pop medleys, said KCB conductor Julie Gragg.

The concert will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave.

“Making our first public appearance since March 2020, the community band has turned to some upbeat, lively tunes to present to our loyal fans,” Gragg wrote in an email.

Founded in 1998, KCB has partnered with the Kingman Presbyterian Church for nearly 15 years to host a Christmas performance, Gragg said.

The volunteer-based band will have 18 members performing at the concert. Gragg said band members come from a variety of backgrounds including small business owners, educators and retirees.

“Rehearsing each Monday evening for 90 minutes, we have been practicing for the annual Christmas concert since late September,” Gragg wrote. “It's never too early for Christmas music, right?”

Since the group has not been able to perform for over a year, KCB will be taking donations and has partnered with the local Panda Express, 3370 Stockton Hill Road, to host a fundraiser on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. On that day 20% of proceeds will go to the band. A code or paper will be required for donations. Information can be found on the Kingman Concert Band Facebook page.

“While we have never charged for admission to a performance, the community band routinely seeks donations and sponsorships to help defray rehearsal facility costs and operational expenses, and purchase new sheet music for performances,” Gragg wrote.