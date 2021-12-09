Kingman Regional Medical Center outlines options for non-emergency care

KINGMAN – With nationwide healthcare staffing shortages and a rising number of COVID cases in Mohave County, Kingman Regional Medical Center is experiencing an influx of patients in its emergency department.

“Emergency department staff must prioritize care according to severity of condition, and current volumes mean some patients could experience long wait times,” KRMC wrote in a news release.

Hospital officials noted there are several options for non-emergency care.

They include:

– KRMC Care Anywhere, an online service for patients with certain common conditions to consult a medical provider. Visit www.azkrmc.com and click on “Care Anywhere” to start a visit.

Patients complete a private, online questionnaire about their condition and symptoms, and a KRMC medical provider will respond with an appropriate treatment plan, which may include prescriptions or ordering tests. Due to the pandemic, KRMC has waived all fees associated with Care Anywhere, and no health insurance is required.

People who have mild-to-moderate illness – including respiratory symptoms – are advised to stay home and use Care Anywhere to receive medical advice, obtain an order for a COVID test, or schedule monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 if appropriate.

–KRMC’s primary care providers, who offer limited same-day sick appointments and remote telehealth visits for established patients. Call KRMC Primary Care at 928-681-8750 to check availability.

– KRMC Urgent Care provides effective medical treatment for a range of non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries that require same-day medical attention, such as sprains, strains, broken bones, cuts, burns, respiratory conditions, infections and more.

Patients with minor COVID symptoms (cough, fever, headache, etc.) can also seek care through KRMC Urgent Care. It is located at 1726 Beverly Ave. and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

For those with medical emergencies, the emergency department at KRMC is still the place to go.

“Area residents should not hesitate to call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room if they have any symptom of a possible life-threatening condition,” KRMC wrote.

Those conditions include chest pain or pressure, compound fractures, head injuries, pneumonia, seizures, severe abdominal pain, shortness of breath; sudden, severe headache, weakness, or paralysis; uncontrolled bleeding or severe COVID-19 symptoms, including trouble breathing, worsening chest discomfort, bluish lips or face, inability to stay awake, or new confusion.